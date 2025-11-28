United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $317,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,556,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.1%

GEV stock opened at $590.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.42.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

