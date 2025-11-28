Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

Ukrproduct Group Stock Up 11.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.74. The company has a market cap of £3.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ukrproduct Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 1.79%.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

