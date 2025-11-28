Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

