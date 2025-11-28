Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. Approximately 38,513,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The stock has a market cap of £74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

