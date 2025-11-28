Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stock Holdings Lessened by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,353.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,398.34. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,050. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Lisman bought 1,954 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, with a total value of $2,616,679.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,679.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $47,639,028. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

