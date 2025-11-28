Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780,723 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,691 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $57,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,698 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 304.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,446,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

