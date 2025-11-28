Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

