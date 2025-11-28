Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Trimmed by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $593.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.