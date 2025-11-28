The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $244,687,000. Mirova US LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after buying an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6%

TJX Companies stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

