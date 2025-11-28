The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 66.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $154.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

