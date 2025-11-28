The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $20,422,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $13,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

