The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -54.26%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

