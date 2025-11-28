Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

