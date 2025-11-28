Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $9.70. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 217,241 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TENX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.93. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenax Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcgauley acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250. This trade represents a -600.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,605 shares of company stock valued at $78,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 79,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

