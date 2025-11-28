Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells $12,319,125.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $12,319,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,008,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,495,245.30. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Tempus AI stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $104.32.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 24.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEM

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.