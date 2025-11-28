Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 197,333 Shares of Ur Energy Inc $URG

Tejara Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,333 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of Ur Energy worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ur Energy by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ur Energy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 202,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

URG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ur Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

In related news, CEO John Cash sold 189,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $240,414.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,968 shares in the company, valued at $839,429.36. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 226,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $292,352.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,484.32. The trade was a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,056,661 shares of company stock worth $1,558,263. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

