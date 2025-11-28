Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 18,571 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.54% of Nabors Industries worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Insider Transactions at Nabors Industries

In other news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $12,819,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,406,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,704,374.08. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($1.30). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $825.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.