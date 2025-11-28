Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 41,736 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. Roblox makes up approximately 2.0% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Roblox by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $8,997,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,715.24. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock valued at $43,636,941. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

