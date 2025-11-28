Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases 30,097 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,720. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 382,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,386,345. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of VKTX opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

