Tejara Capital Ltd Lowers Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up about 1.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Moreno acquired 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.