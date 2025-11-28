Tejara Capital Ltd Invests $1.64 Million in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Certara by 22.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

