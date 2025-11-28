Tejara Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,173 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of New Fortress Energy worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 166.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NFE opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

