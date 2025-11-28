Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $273,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,836.12. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $1,067,603. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

