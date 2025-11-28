Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.73 and last traded at GBX 6, with a volume of 1529231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.98.

Tanfield Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanfield Group (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Tanfield Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.00%.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

