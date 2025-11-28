Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TNDM stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

