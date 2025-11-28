T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $111,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after acquiring an additional 813,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $206.73 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,579,501 shares of company stock worth $369,601,580 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

