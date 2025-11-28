Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 197,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

