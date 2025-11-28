Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $62.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

