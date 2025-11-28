Swiss National Bank Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 389.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

