SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) versus Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Head-To-Head Contrast

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Distribution Solutions Group 0.22% 10.51% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SunCar Technology Group and Distribution Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Distribution Solutions Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SunCar Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 126.19%. Distribution Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.06%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and Distribution Solutions Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $441.90 million 0.49 -$68.66 million ($0.07) -30.00 Distribution Solutions Group $1.98 billion 0.66 -$7.33 million ($0.23) -122.04

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. Distribution Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCar Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats SunCar Technology Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, industrial and electronic production supplies, and vendor managed inventory programs, as well as converting, fabrication, and adhesive solutions under the TestEquity, Hisco, TEquipment, Techni-Tool, Jensen Tools, and Instrumex brands. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain management solutions that offer VMI, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.