Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115.06 thousand and $1.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00001769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00010139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00011213 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.