Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,421 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 324% compared to the average daily volume of 4,817 call options.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,703,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LYB traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $49.48. 3,288,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $83.46.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.13%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
