Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ameren by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 34,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $3,914,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $106.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

