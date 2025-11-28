Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (ATG, AUTO, BATS, CCEP, DATA, FLTR, FLUT, KETL, LI, N91)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 28th:

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 to GBX 695. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 924 to GBX 880. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,120 to GBX 8,340. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GlobalData (LON:DATA) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 to GBX 170. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from £254 to £244. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $320.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 to GBX 75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $25.60 to $20.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 to GBX 222. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 to GBX 71. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

