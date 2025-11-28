Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (ATG, AUTO, BATS, CCEP, DATA, FLTR, FLUT, KETL, LI, N91)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 28th:

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 to GBX 695. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 924 to GBX 880. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,120 to GBX 8,340. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GlobalData (LON:DATA) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 to GBX 170. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from £254 to £244. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $320.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 to GBX 75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $25.60 to $20.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 to GBX 222. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 to GBX 71. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

