Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 939 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.8%

CVS opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.