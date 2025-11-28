Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 788 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

