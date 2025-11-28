Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $417.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.08.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $436,903.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total transaction of $1,504,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,538.40. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 762,995 shares of company stock worth $235,840,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

