Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IBB stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $174.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

