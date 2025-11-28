Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 438.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $147.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

