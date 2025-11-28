Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after acquiring an additional 815,756 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 376,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 247,902 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $100.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.24.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

