Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.48% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,705,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after purchasing an additional 333,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 359,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 80,695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 109,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 412,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period.

INCM stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a PE ratio of -47,819.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

