Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,281,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.57.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8%

PSA opened at $274.59 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average is $290.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

