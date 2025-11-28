Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

