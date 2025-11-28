Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,866 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of BALT stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

