Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 29.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $80.49 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

