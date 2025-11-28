Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 59,967 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1,086.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

