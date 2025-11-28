Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,353 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 757.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $432,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 204,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,242.48. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $101,502.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,177.07. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 118,624 shares of company stock worth $9,334,038 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

