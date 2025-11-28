Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,967,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,251,880.40. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $98,480.00.

Shares of MAX opened at $12.74 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $829.97 million, a P/E ratio of -424.36 and a beta of 1.21.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

