STERIS plc $STE Stock Position Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,980,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,950,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540,999 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $266.98 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $268.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

