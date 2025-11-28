State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,015 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $129,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

